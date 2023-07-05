No Script

Pope Francis Condemns Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

folder_openEurope... access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Pope Francis confirmed that the burning of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, has made him angry and disgusted and that he condemned and rejected permitting the act as a form of freedom of speech.

“Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it,” the pope said in an interview in the United Arab Emirates newspaper Al Ittihad.

He further viewed that “Freedom of speech should never be used as a means to despise others and allowing that is rejected and condemned.”

This comes as a man tore up and burned a Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm last week, resulting in strong condemnation from several states, including Turkey whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the NATO military alliance.

