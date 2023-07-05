Quds Force Cmdr. Brig. Gen. Ismail Qaani: Palestinian Youth Dealt A Blow to the “Israeli” Entity in Jenin

Translated by Staff

The commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, confirmed that the Zionist entity mobilized all its forces in the Jenin refugee camp, but the Palestinian youth dealt it a blow.

Gen. Qaani pointed out that “the main reason of our conflict with America is that we want to follow the true straight path, but America wants to put us on the path that it presents”, stating that “The Islamic Revolution has defined the straight path and is moving in this direction”.

He added, “The people of Palestine were not as strong at any stage as they are today, and on the other hand, the criminal ‘Israelis’ were not in dilemma, division and misery as they are today”. The Quds Force general pointed out that the Palestinians learned from the Islamic Revolution how to live and fight with dignity.

Gen. Qaani stressed that "We are witnessing today that the Zionist entity pushed all its forces into the Jenin refugee camp, but the Palestinian youth dealt a blow to it”.

“On some days the Palestinians carry out more than 30 operations in the West Bank against the Zionist entity,” the Iranian general noted.