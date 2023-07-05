US: Monday The World’s Hottest Day on Record

By Staff, Agencies

US meteorologists announced on Tuesday Monday was the world’s hottest day on record, exceeding an average of 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time.

According to their measurements, the average daily temperature on the planet’s surface on July 3 surpassed the previous daily record of 62.5 degrees Fahrenheit set on July 24 last year.

The record has yet to be corroborated by other measurements, but could soon be broken as the northern hemisphere's summer begins. The average global temperature typically continues to rise until the end of July or beginning of August.

Last month, average global temperatures were the warmest the European Union's Copernicus climate monitoring unit had ever recorded for the start of June.

Temperatures are likely to rise even further above historical averages over the next year with the onset of an El Nino weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which the World Meteorological Organization confirmed on Monday is now underway.