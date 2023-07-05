- Home
“Israel” Withdraws from Jenin, Gaza Shells Entity with Rockets
By Staff, Agencies
“Israel” admitted on Wednesday that five rockets were fired at the entity from the besieged Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, “Israel” launched an airstrike on Gaza.
The apartheid entity’s military said a subterranean facility used to produce rockets was hit. “Israel” said that it holds Hamas responsible for any “attack” emanating from the Gaza Strip.
This comes as “Israel” announced a full withdrawal from the refugee camp and the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday morning.
According to the “Israeli” army’s spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari, “Its goals having been achieved”.
One “Israeli” soldier was killed in Jenin during the forces’ exit on Tuesday night.
The Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry confirmed that 13 Palestinians were martyred during the “Israeli” aggression, which began early Monday morning. It was one of “Israel’s” biggest military aggressions in the West Bank in nearly 20 years.
