- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Official: All $10 Billion of Iran’s Frozen Assets Released by Iraq
By Staff, Agencies
An Iranian official confirmed that the Iraqi government has released all of Tehran’s frozen assets, amounting to $10 billion worth of energy debts.
The funds have been deposited into an account at the Trade Bank of Iraq [TBI] and will be utilized for the purchase of goods that are not subject to US sanctions, Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e Eshaq announced on Monday.
Consequently, Iraq is no longer hindered in settling its debt arrears or conducting financial transactions with Iran, he noted.
The outstanding $10 billion debt owed by the Iraqi government was primarily for imports of natural gas and electricity, Al-e Eshaq explained.
The funds had been blocked as a result of US banking sanctions on Iran. Washington has previously issued several waivers to Baghdad, enabling it to release the funds.
Highlighting Iran's significant regional standing, Al-e Eshaq affirmed Tehran's commitment to capitalizing on trade opportunities with neighboring Iraq.
He said Iran and Iraq have the potential to double their trade volume to $20 billion in the coming years, up from its current level of just over $10 billion.
Furthermore, the chairman emphasized the pivotal role that the private sector could play in achieving $10-$11 billion in bilateral trade with Iraq, covering various fields other than gas exports, electricity, and technical-engineering services.
Comments
- Related News