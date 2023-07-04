No Script

Iran Formally Joins SCO As Summit Kicks Off in India

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has participated in a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] in India as the bloc officially welcomes Iran's accession.

The 23rd SCO summit kicked off on Tuesday through a video conference in India.

This is the first time that Iran takes part in the SCO summit as a full member of the organization.

Raisi is scheduled to outline on the Islamic Republic's stance and viewpoints in an address to the meeting.

Iran’s application to join the SCO as a full member was confirmed by member states of the bloc two years ago; and the technical process for accepting the membership bid was approved a year ago at the 22nd SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Delivering a speech to the SCO opening ceremony on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country is happy to see Iran’s accession to the organization. 

The 23rd SCO summit is due to approve and officially announce the membership of Iran and Belarus in the eight-member bloc which is comprised of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

