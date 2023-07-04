Moscow Accuses Kiev of “Another Terrorist Act”

By Staff, Agencies

The US and its allies are sponsoring a “terrorist regime” in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said following an attempted drone attack on Moscow early on Tuesday.

UAVs launched by the “Kiev regime” tried to target areas with civilian infrastructure, including Vnukovo airport, which “by the way, accepts foreign flights,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram. The drone incursion was “another act of terrorism” by Ukraine, she said.

“Given that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky is committing those terrorist attacks with weapons supplied by the West or paid for with Western funds, this is international terrorism.”

It’s high time for the international community to realize that the US, UK and France, which are all members of the UN Security Council, are “sponsoring a terrorist regime” in Ukraine, Zakharova continued.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that five Ukrainian drones had been involved in the attempted attack on Moscow.

Four were shot down by air defenses over the Novaya Moskva [New Moscow] part of the capital, while another UAV crashed in the Odintsovo district of Moscow Region after being disabled by electronic warfare, according to the ministry.

There were no casualties or damage on the ground as a result of the incursion, it added.

In late May, the Defense Ministry said Kiev had launched a major attack on Moscow involving eight drones, which led to several residential buildings being damaged and two people suffering minor injuries.

Earlier in the same month, two UAVs were disabled by air defenses while trying to strike the Kremlin in central Moscow. Ukrainian officials denied being involved, but Moscow labeled the incident “a pre-planned terrorist act” and an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s life by Kiev.