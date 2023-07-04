Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah slammed the renewed aggression by the “Israeli” entity on the Jenin camp and praised the heroic responses of the Resistance factions and the camp residents who confronted the occupation forces with courage and steadfastness.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the renewed Zionist aggression against the Jenin camp, the terrorizing of Palestinian citizens and destroying their property, as well as the arbitrary killings and arrests by the [‘Israeli’] occupation forces against them, in light of international and Arab silence that encourages the enemy to persist in its dangerous terrorist acts.

None the less, Hezbollah praises the heroic response of the Resistance factions and the brave camp residents who confronted the [‘Israeli’] occupation forces with courage and steadfastness, inflicting losses on its elite forces and war machine.

The Palestinian Mujahideen [fighters] have once again demonstrated their vigilance and their ability to stand up to the enemy’s arrogance and thwart its goals despite the latter’s use of its elite forces and most advanced and lethal weapons.

Even so, the results of this battle will reveal the foolishness of this enemy and its misunderstanding of the will of our persevering Palestinian people, who possess strength and determination, as well as the various options and means that will make the enemy regret its action.

As we, in Hezbollah, extend to the dear Palestinian people and their Resistance factions our deepest condolences and blessings for the heroic martyrs and ask God Almighty for the speedy recovery of the wounded, we affirm our absolute support for them in all the options they deem appropriate to deter the enemy and protect the Palestinians and their sanctities.