No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Eid Adha 2023

 

  1. Home

Iran’s New Damavand Destroyer to Join Army’s Navy Fleet

Iran’s New Damavand Destroyer to Join Army’s Navy Fleet
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Released footage on Saturday suggested that Iranian Navy’s northern fleet will receive a Damavand-class destroyer in the near future.

The Damavand destroyer is an all-Iranian vessel and the second warship of the Moudge-class and an advanced type of Jamaran destroyer, which joined the Northern Fleet of the Army Navy in 2014.

The class appeared to be a development of the Alvand class. It was named Damavand after its inauguration in the Caspian Sea. In 2017, this destroyer hit the eastern breakwater of the port while entering Anzali port and had an accident, but it was rebuilt with the efforts of Iranian experts.

The ship has the ability to carry helicopters, anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, modern guns, and air defense guns. The vessel is also equipped with electronic warfare devices.

Iran navy

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s New Damavand Destroyer to Join Army’s Navy Fleet

Iran’s New Damavand Destroyer to Join Army’s Navy Fleet

2 hours ago
Iran A Full member of SCO next Week

Iran A Full member of SCO next Week

6 hours ago
Raisi: Muslims will never Overlook Desecration of Holy Qur’an

Raisi: Muslims will never Overlook Desecration of Holy Qur’an

7 hours ago
Raisi Inaugurates Major Water Supply Project in Kerman

Raisi Inaugurates Major Water Supply Project in Kerman

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 01-07-2023 Hour: 02:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot