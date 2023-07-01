State Department Findings: US Chaotic Withdrawal from Afghanistan Had Serious Consequences

By Staff, Agencies

A US state department report on Friday criticized the handling of the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, saying decisions by President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw troops had “serious consequences for the viability” and security of the former US-backed government.

Adverse findings in the report also reflected badly on Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, without naming him. They included the department’s failure to expand its crisis-management taskforce as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August 2021 and the lack of a senior diplomat “to oversee all elements of the crisis response”.

“Naming a 7th floor principal ... would have improved coordination across different lines of effort,” said the report, referring to the state department’s top floor where Blinken and senior diplomats have offices.

The US troop pullout and evacuation of US and allied officials, citizens and Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution saw crowds of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways.

The state department released 24 pages of an 85-page After Action Report – the rest remained classified – on its handling of the evacuation operation launched as the last US-led international forces departed after 20 years of backing successive Kabul governments against the Taliban.

It praised the performance of American embassy personnel working under difficult conditions like the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced security because of the US troop drawdown, whose speed “compounded the difficulties the department faced”.

The review, and a similar Pentagon study, contributed to a report released by the White House in April. But the state department review’s critical findings were not reflected in the White House report.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s handling of the Afghan pullout.

“He had to make a decision,” she told reporters on Friday. The United States had poured “billions of dollars into a war with no end in sight” and that “he wanted to stop that, he wanted to end that”, she said.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, wrote in an email: “There’s only one person responsible for the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan — Joe Biden.”

The White House report effectively blamed the chaotic US pullout and evacuation operation on a lack of planning and troop reduction rounds by Trump following a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw US forces.

“I can’t speak to that internal coordination piece and how the administration settled on the core conclusions that it presented” in April, a senior state department official said.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to say why the review dated March 2022 was withheld from release until the eve of the 4 July holiday weekend.

“The decisions of both President Trump and President Biden to end the US military mission in Afghanistan had serious consequences for the viability of the Afghan government and its security,” said the review.