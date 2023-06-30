Lavrov: Ukraine Engaged in A Dangerous Game over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on Friday that Ukraine was engaging in a dangerous game regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

He further accused Kiev of spreading “pure lies” with its statements suggesting that Moscow has intentions to destroy the plant.

Lavrov said Russia had expressed its serious concerns about Ukraine’s “provocative actions.”

On another level, the Russian top diplomat underlined that his country has no obligation to reassure the West that the political situation in the country is stable in the aftermath of Wagner private military group uprising last week.

Speaking to reporters, Lavrov reiterated that “we are not obligated to explain anything to anyone, to give any assurances.” He stated that Russia “acts transparently,” adding that both President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials have commented on the Wagner mutiny.

“If anyone in the West has any doubts, well, that’s your problem,” the minister said.

Lavrov went on to say that Russia has always emerged stronger from the challenges it has had to overcome, while describing the mutiny as “nothing more than trouble.”

“The same thing will happen now. Moreover, we feel that this process has already begun.”

He also said Moscow has “serious doubts about the sanity of many Western leaders.” While publicly admitting that their citizens are suffering due to the Ukraine conflict, these leaders press on with their policies in the name of helping Kiev prevail over Moscow, the foreign minister explained. “Does this sound sane? Does this reflect national interests?”

Lavrov noted that amid the Wagner mutiny, many Western leaders claimed that the veneer of Russia’s statehood was crumbling. This reaction, combined with statements that arming Ukraine had paid off, basically amounted to a confession that the West is “waging war” against Russia, he said.