Raisi Inaugurates Major Water Supply Project in Kerman

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has inaugurated a major drinking water project in Kerman Province on a visit to the southeastern Iranian province.

Speaking on Friday morning at the beginning of his visit to Kerman province, Raisi extended his congratulations on Eid al-Adha to the people of the southeastern province.

“The people of Kerman have always shown that they are ready to support the Revolution and values in difficult times and in ups and downs,” he said according to his official website.

Referring to the important role played by the commanders and Basij forces of Kerman during the Sacred Defense era and in defending the holy shrines in Syria, the Iranian President said, “The government's duty towards Kerman province, which has many potentials and capabilities, is a heavy one.”

Raisi further stated that good things have been done in the province, but some problems and shortcomings are causing concerns for the people, adding, “The government has not neglected the necessary and vital issues while carrying out big projects and plans.”

He pointed out that this visit was made only for the purpose of launching projects and inaugurating the completed plans and noted, “In addition to the opening of the prepared plans, we will also visit the water transfer plan from the Gulf in order to speed up the process of its implementation.”