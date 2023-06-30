No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israeli” Ministers Clash over Handling of Anti-Overhaul Protests

“Israeli” Ministers Clash over Handling of Anti-Overhaul Protests
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his so-called “National Security Minister” Itamar Ben Gvir and so-called “Justice” Minister Yariv Levin on Thursday lashed out at top law enforcement officials over their response to demonstrations against the government’s so-called “judicial’ overhaul push.

The three accused Attorney General Baharav-Miara of negligence during a closed-door meeting to discuss protesters demonstrating outside the settling units of coalition Knesset members, leaks from which were widely reported by Hebrew media.

The talks were held after  sts against the coalition’s advancement of the so-called “judicial” shakeup, including a blockade of “Ben Gurion Airport” on Monday.

Netanyahu blasted the “Israeli” entity’s authorities for not prosecuting demonstrators who block access to the airport.

Ben Gvir, who has been urging police to deal more forcefully with protesters, demanded Baharav-Miara and Prosecutor Amit Aisman present indictments filed against protesters in the past six months.

Israel bibi

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Ministers Clash over Handling of Anti-Overhaul Protests

“Israeli” Ministers Clash over Handling of Anti-Overhaul Protests

2 hours ago
Case 1000: Film Mogul Milchan to Testify at Netanyahu Trial

Case 1000: Film Mogul Milchan to Testify at Netanyahu Trial

6 days ago
“Herzliya” Settlers Befuddled by Large Explosion with Unknown Cause

“Herzliya” Settlers Befuddled by Large Explosion with Unknown Cause

7 days ago
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!

“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 30-06-2023 Hour: 01:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot