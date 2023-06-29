Russia’s Putin Comments on Disrespect of Quran: It Is a Crime to Incite Religious Hate

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the burning of the Quran, promising to protect Muslims from hate.

“[The Quran] is holy to Muslims,” Putin said during his trip to Russia’s Muslim-majority region of Dagestan on Wednesday. “We know that in other countries they act differently, they don’t respect the religious sentiments of people, and say that it is not a crime [to attack one’s religious beliefs].”

Putin pointed out that deliberately offending and mocking one’s religion falls under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with incitement to hatred.

“It is a crime to incite religious hate,” the Russian leader said. “We will always abide by these legal rules.”

There were several cases of activists publicly tearing pages from of the Quran and setting the book on fire, most notably in the Nordic countries. On Wednesday, a Swedish court allowed the Quran to be burned outside a mosque in Stockholm on Eid al-Adha.

The burning of the Quran in countries, such as Sweden and Norway, have led to protests by Muslims at home and abroad. The authorities in these states usually condemn the acts themselves, but argue that they are protected under the freedom of expression laws.