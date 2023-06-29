No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russia’s Putin Comments on Disrespect of Quran: It Is a Crime to Incite Religious Hate

Russia’s Putin Comments on Disrespect of Quran: It Is a Crime to Incite Religious Hate
folder_openRussia access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the burning of the Quran, promising to protect Muslims from hate. 

“[The Quran] is holy to Muslims,” Putin said during his trip to Russia’s Muslim-majority region of Dagestan on Wednesday. “We know that in other countries they act differently, they don’t respect the religious sentiments of people, and say that it is not a crime [to attack one’s religious beliefs].”

Putin pointed out that deliberately offending and mocking one’s religion falls under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with incitement to hatred.

“It is a crime to incite religious hate,” the Russian leader said. “We will always abide by these legal rules.”

There were several cases of activists publicly tearing pages from of the Quran and setting the book on fire, most notably in the Nordic countries. On Wednesday, a Swedish court allowed the Quran to be burned outside a mosque in Stockholm on Eid al-Adha.

The burning of the Quran in countries, such as Sweden and Norway, have led to protests by Muslims at home and abroad. The authorities in these states usually condemn the acts themselves, but argue that they are protected under the freedom of expression laws.

Russia eid al adha sweden Dagestan burning of quran VladimirPutin

Comments

  1. Related News
Putin Comments on “Disrespect” of Quran

Putin Comments on “Disrespect” of Quran

one hour ago
Data: Russia Ranked Among World’s Biggest Food Exporters

Data: Russia Ranked Among World’s Biggest Food Exporters

21 hours ago
Russia’s Lavrov: US Supports Coups in Non-Aligned Countries

Russia’s Lavrov: US Supports Coups in Non-Aligned Countries

one day ago
Russia’s FSB Closes Criminal Mutiny Case Against Wagner Leader Prigozhin

Russia’s FSB Closes Criminal Mutiny Case Against Wagner Leader Prigozhin

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 29-06-2023 Hour: 10:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot