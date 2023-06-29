Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah denounces the tearing and burning of the Holy Quran by demonstrators with the permission of the Swedish authorities, considering Sweden a complicit in the crime.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the tearing and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm, and considers that the Swedish authorities are complicit in the crime, as they gave permission to the demonstrators knowing their prior intention to carry out this dangerous act.

The repeated infringement of the Holy Quran in this country and elsewhere cannot be tolerated, and the Swedish government must stop this downward path instead of hiding behind freedom of expression and other well-rounded slogans.

We call on the Supreme Islamic authorities and institutions as well as Arab and Islamic governments to take all appropriate steps that urge these countries to prevent the recurrence of such follies on their soil and to stop spreading the culture of hatred.