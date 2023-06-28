Isn’t It Time to Punish the “Israeli” Regime for Its Atrocities against the Palestinians?

By Mohammad Youssef

Beirut – The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] in Occupied Palestine have intensified their aggressions against the Palestinians, especially in the West Bank villages and towns lately.

The “Israelis” have resorted to new methods in order to brutalize and demoralize the Palestinians by attacking religious symbols and icons. They recently targeted the mosques and worship places and they even tore and burned copies of the Holy Quran – the sacred book for all Muslims.

The “Israelis” under Benjamin Netanyahu’s government which is a combination of corrupts and extremists from the far right have escalated their aggressions in an unprecedented pace and in so many different ways.

Those aggressions are being authorized and encouraged by Netanyahu’s government.

The Zionist settlers have been emboldened to carry their recurrent brutal attacks with the support and protection of the “Israeli” army.

Now, as this coming from the “Israeli” enemy government is not a strange thing, what is shocking is the absence of real reaction from the international community and its different organizations.

The kind of reaction we heard of is shameful; it does not condemn or take measures against the settlers though they are grossly violating the international law and many humanitarian laws as well.

The settlers have stormed the Holy al-Aqsa mosque many times. It has become a fixed policy for them that the worshippers would be beaten up and forcefully evacuated from the mosque.

Now, as we have witnessed this indifference on the international level, and especially on the level of western governments, especially European ones who have proved their hypocrisy and double standards, it is the responsibility of the Arab and Islamic government to act immediately and hold the international community responsible for this.

Those settlers carrying the aggressions with Netanyahu’s permission should be severely punished along with their supporters.

The “Israeli” government with its ministers should be brought to justice and they should be banned from attending in official international events.

The United Nations and the Security Council should immediately interfere and condemn the criminal aggressions which would put the international peace at risk and endanger all humanity.

The Arab and Islamic countries that have started to normalize their relations with the “Israeli” enemy should stop all their endeavors and sever their relations with the “Israeli” entity.

People of the free world and free people of the world should unite efforts and exercise all kind of pressure against their governments pushing them to take tangible measures and impose sanctions against the “Israeli” government, its ministers and the settlers as well. They should be black listed and sued for their crimes.

The legislators, the human rights organizations and activists as well as the practitioners of the international law should all criminalize “Israel” for this and start filing lawsuits against it.

A firm stand should be taken, tough sanctions should be imposed and the “Israeli” government should understand it is playing with fire. The international community should assume its responsibilities, otherwise we will be soon facing a huge and abrupt deterioration that no one can predict where it would lead, but eventually and surely it will cause an all over war that would bring “Israel” closer than anytime to its eventual end.