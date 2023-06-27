No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israeli” Settlers Injure Several Palestinians, Damage Vehicle in Nablus Attacks

“Israeli” Settlers Injure Several Palestinians, Damage Vehicle in Nablus Attacks
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Several Palestinians have been injured in an “Israeli” settler attack near Duma village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, an activist says.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlements in the northern occupied West Bank, said on Monday that a horde of “Israeli” settlers hurled stones at Palestinian cars traveling on a road near Duma, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Two Palestinians were injured in the attack and the windshields of their vehicle were smashed by the settlers.

The casualties, both residents of Qusra village, south of Nablus, were treated at the scene.

In another incident, a number of Palestinian passengers suffered eye injuries when “Israeli” settlers chased their car near Jammain town, south of Nablus, and attacked them with pepper spray.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops bulldozed vast tracts of Palestinian-owned land in the south of Qaryut village, south of Nablus, on the same day.

According to Daghlas, seven bulldozers belonging to the “Israeli” military leveled swaths of land in the west of Qaryut in line with efforts to expand the illegal settlements of “Eli” and “Shilo” and connect them with a road.

“Israeli” troops and settlers have been escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding illegal settlements.

According to human rights groups, acts of violence by “Israeli” settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the occupied West Bank.

Israel Palestine iof occupation settlers westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Settlers Injure Several Palestinians, Damage Vehicle in Nablus Attacks

“Israeli” Settlers Injure Several Palestinians, Damage Vehicle in Nablus Attacks

2 hours ago
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Build New Settlements, Calls It “Open Aggression” on Palestinians

Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Build New Settlements, Calls It “Open Aggression” on Palestinians

3 hours ago
“Israel” Approves Construction of Nearly 5,700 New Settler Units in Occupied West Bank

“Israel” Approves Construction of Nearly 5,700 New Settler Units in Occupied West Bank

7 hours ago
Hamas: Netanyahu Lies About Changing Power Equation with Palestinian Resistance

Hamas: Netanyahu Lies About Changing Power Equation with Palestinian Resistance

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 27-06-2023 Hour: 02:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot