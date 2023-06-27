Iranian Border Guard Killed by Terrorists in Southeastern Iran

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian border guard has been killed in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in a clash with terrorists seeking to sneak into the country.

The border guard was killed Monday night in Saravan after terrorists, who sought to enter the country, attacked the border checkpoint.

The region of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan, has over the past years been the scene of clashes between Iranian security forces and terrorist groups and drug traffickers.

Back in May, five Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with terrorists and anti-Islamic Revolution groups in the same province.

Colonel Alireza Shahraki, chief of the Iranian Police Criminal Investigation [CID] Department in Saravan County, was fatally shot after unknown gunmen sprayed bullets on his car in an ambush at a crossroad.

Shahraki’s wife was also seriously wounded in the incident and was transferred to the hospital to receive medical treatment.