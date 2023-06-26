Hamas: Netanyahu Lies About Changing Power Equation with Palestinian Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has rejected as a “lie” the claim of the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s about changing the equation with the Gaza-based resistance groups, citing an escalation in heroic operations against the occupiers as proof of the Palestinians’ growing power.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou made the remarks on Sunday, a few days after Netanyahu alleged that in onslaughts on the Gaza Strip, the Tel Aviv regime “changed the equation” and subdued Hamas after Sword of al-Quds operation in 2021 and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in May 2023.

Netanyahu also claimed that the recent “Israeli” drone strike in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin “changed the equation again” in the occupied territories.

Qanou said Netanyahu’s statements are a “lie” that he is telling the Zionist community in a bid to present his imaginary achievements.

He also referred to the killing of four Zionist settlers in a retaliatory attack by Palestinians near the “Eli” settlement, north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on June 20.

The heroic operation, the Hamas spokesman added, was an answer to the threats made by “Israeli” officials and the army against the Palestinians.

The operation refutes Netanyahu’s deception of the Zionists, he said, noting that it was “evidence of the Palestinian resistance operations escalation and its expansion by various means.”

The resistance has entered “a new path” and today it is capable of carrying out “heroic operations” and dealing “severe blows” to the enemy to defend the Palestinian people, lands, and sanctities, Qanou asserted.

Analysts believe Palestinian retaliatory operations targeting the Zionists in the occupied territories, as well as their rocket attacks against “Israeli” acts of aggression, all manifest the growing power of resistance factions in recent years.

In May 2021, the Sword of al-Quds battle began when Hamas’s Izzidin al-Qassam Brigades attacked the Israeli regime in retaliation to “Israeli” aggression on Palestinians in al-Quds’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The Gaza-based resistance groups, mainly Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, fired more than 4,000 rockets toward the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

Tel-Aviv was forced to declare a unilateral ceasefire as the Palestinian resistance groups fought a fierce battle against the “Israeli” entity’s regime during the 11-day war.