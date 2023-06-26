- Home
Islamic Resistance Downs “Israeli” Drone that Violated Lebanese Airspace
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Military Media
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon shot down an “Israeli” drone that violated Lebanese airspace in in the south of the country.
The Military Media in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon issued the following statement:
Today, Monday, at 12:00 p.m. [local time], the Islamic Resistance shot down, using appropriate weapons, an “Israeli” drone over Wadi al-Azziya near Zibqin [Valley] in South Lebanon.
The drone had violated Lebanese airspace approaching from the direction of the settlement of “Zareet” in northern Occupied Palestine. It flew at a medium altitude, with a range of about 7 km into the Lebanese airspace, before it was shot down by the Mujahedeen.
The footage show how the “Israeli” enemy tried to regain control of the drone after it was hit, but without succeeding.
Drone Specifications:
Type: R-Copter 1000
Length: 170 cm
Width: 200 cm
It is equipped with two high quality cameras.
