“Israeli” Settlers’ Rampage Against Palestinian Villages Continues for Fifth Day

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” settler gangs on Sunday morning burned crops in the Palestinian town of Turmusaya, north of Ramallah, only days after the village was subjected to a rampage that left at least 3o houses and 70 vehicles on fire.

More than 400 illegal “Israeli” settlers stormed the village on Wednesday under the protection of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops, murdering one Palestinian, Omar Jabara Abu Al-Qattin, 25.

“Israeli” settler attacks on Palestinian villages are increasingly a regular occurrence for West Bank residents.

On Saturday, dozens of settlers swept through several West Bank villages attacking Palestinian homes in scenes that have been described as an organized "pogrom".

Several dozen settlers rampaged through the village of Umm Safa, in the occupied West Bank, terrorizing Palestinian residents.

Video footage of the attack has surfaced online showing roving gangs of settlers firing bullets towards Palestinian houses.

The latest attack marks the fifth consecutive day of attacks against Palestinian villages in the West Bank.

Palestinian media outlets reported that at least 10 houses were destroyed in Umm Safa and seven vehicles.

The “Israeli” settlers carried out the attacks with the protection of IOF troops, according to Palestine TV journalist Mohammed Radhi.

An off-duty IOF soldier was one of four suspects detained following the attack on Umm Safa.

The Israeli military has admitted to having "failed" to stop other “Israeli” settler riots in recent days.

“Israeli” settlers also attacked the electricity grid, causing a blackout in several Palestinian villages including Umm Safa, Deir Sudan, Ajjoul and Attarah.

Separately on Saturday, a Palestinian teenager was left bleeding to death after being shot by Israeli forces at a military checkpoint at Qalandia, a village between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Ishaq Hamdi Ajlouni, 17, was shot and killed by Israeli forces after he opened fire, lightly wounding a security guard.

Violence has engulfed the West Bank this past week following the “Israeli” entity’s raids on the Jenin refugee camp on Monday that left seven Palestinians dead.

Since the start of this year, “Israeli” forces and settlers have murdered at least 171 Palestinians, including 26 children.

A total of 135 fatalities have been recorded in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem] and a further 36 in the besieged Gaza Strip.