IOF Detains Three Palestinian in West Bank

folder_openPalestine access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops detained Monday three Palestinians in different areas of the occupied West Bank.

The IOF troops stormed al-Dheisheh camp and Taqu’a town east of Bethlehem and they arrested two Palestinians, and they also raided Anabta town, east of Tulkarm and arrested one Palestinian, Wafa News agency stated.

On the other hand, IOF troops broke into several villages in Jenin city and set up barriers at the city’s entrance, to prevent Palestinians from entering or leaving it.

On Sunday, IOF troops arrested nine Palestinians in different areas of the occupied West Bank.

WAFA correspondent said IOF troops stormed Till Street in the city of Nablus and detained three Palestinian children, who were not yet identified.

The “Israeli” raid provoked confrontations with local Palestinian residents.

Children have been a leading category of Palestinian casualties resulting from the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing violence in the occupied West Bank.

179 Palestinians have been martyred since the beginning of the year and hundreds of others were wounded.

Israel Nablus Palestine iof westbank

