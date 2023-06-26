No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

  1. Home

Syrian, Russian Forces Destroy Terrorist HQ, Drone Launching Sites in Idlib

Syrian, Russian Forces Destroy Terrorist HQ, Drone Launching Sites in Idlib
folder_openSyria access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian armed forces, in cooperation with Russian Air Force, destroyed terrorist headquarters, depots and drone launching sites in Idlib countryside, including weapons, ammunition and drones, and eliminated tens of terrorists and injured others.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said in statement that “In response to attacks carried out by armed terrorist groups, during the past few days, on Hama and Latakia countryside, causing the death of number of civilians and material damage to people’s property, the armed forces carried out several operations, in cooperation with Russian Air Force, targeting terrorists’ headquarters and depots in Idlib countryside, in addition to launching sites for drones, destroying those headquarters, including weapons, ammunition and drones, killing dozens of terrorists and injuring others.”

The ministry noted that a number of leaders of terrorist groups were killed, including Abd al-Karim Abu Dawud al-Turkistani, Saif Allah Abu Abd al-Haq al-Turkistani, Mustafa Sheikh al-Sit, Abd al-Rahman Saadoun, Abu Karrar, Muhammad Saeed Nasuh, Radwan Ma’tarawi and Mahmoud Sheikh al-Hara.

Syria Russia idlib

Comments

  1. Related News
Syrian, Russian Forces Destroy Terrorist HQ, Drone Launching Sites in Idlib

Syrian, Russian Forces Destroy Terrorist HQ, Drone Launching Sites in Idlib

12 hours ago
Syria Decries “Israeli” Military Assaults on Protesters in Occupied Golan

Syria Decries “Israeli” Military Assaults on Protesters in Occupied Golan

3 days ago
Occupied Golan Uprising: Syrians Confront ‘Israeli’ Forces after Preventing Them from Reaching Their Lands

Occupied Golan Uprising: Syrians Confront ‘Israeli’ Forces after Preventing Them from Reaching Their Lands

5 days ago
Syria, Russia and Iran Delegations Meet Within 20th Int’l Meeting in Astana Format

Syria, Russia and Iran Delegations Meet Within 20th Int’l Meeting in Astana Format

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 26-06-2023 Hour: 08:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot