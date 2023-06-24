Iran’s FM Says Confident Russia Will Get through Wagner Mutiny

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says he is confident Russia will get through the current circumstances amid an armed insurrection carried out by the Wagner private military group against Moscow.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, Amir Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed mutual relations and the latest developments in Russia, particularly in the capital Moscow and the city of Rostov.

The top Iranian diplomat rejected any foreign interference in the domestic affairs of countries. Amir Abdollahian said the events in Russia were of an "absolutely domestic nature."

He said Iran supports the rule of law in all countries, including in the "neighboring and friendly country of Russia."

Lavrov, for his part, put a premium on the implementation of law and its impact on Russia's territorial integrity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to crush the armed mutiny after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he had taken control of the southern city of Rostov as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.