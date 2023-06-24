IOF Murder Palestinian at West Bank Checkpoint Near Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have shot and murdered a Palestinian man claiming that he had opened fire at the main checkpoint between occupied northern West Bank and al-Quds [Jerusalem] amid a new round of atrocities waged by the entity’s regime against local residents.

The “Israeli” regime's Hebrew-language media outlets claimed that the yet unidentified Palestinian arrived on foot at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of al-Quds early Saturday morning while carrying an M16 automatic rifle and began firing at IOF troops in the area before being martyred at the scene.

A "security guard" and another man were reportedly slightly injured after being shot at the checkpoint.

“Israeli” police forces were rushed into the scene and the two injured were evacuated by medical personnel to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in West al-Quds [Jerusalem] for treatment.

Earlier on Friday, an “Israeli” woman that tried to stab the regime's soldiers was shot and wounded in the northern West Bank in what officials were reportedly investigating as a possible attempted suicide.

The “Israeli” military claimed in a statement that the nearly 40-year-old woman approached the soldiers near the Tapuah Junction and tried to stab them.

“In response, the soldiers opened fire in her direction to remove the danger,” the military said.

The woman was wounded in her lower body and taken to a hospital in "moderate condition," the entity’s Army Radio further claimed, noting that no soldiers were injured in the incident.

According to the military report, the woman was “dressed as a Palestinian,” but did not elaborate.

The incidents came amid heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank following a series of retaliatory Palestinian operations, and price tag attacks by extremist Zionist settlers.

“Israeli” settlers rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the West Bank on Tuesday night, torching cars, setting farmland on fire, and vandalizing homes, in scenes reminiscent of a pogrom earlier this year in the village of Huwwara.