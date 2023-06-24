Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement in which it denounced the insults against the Holy Quran and the continuous “Israeli” aggression against Palestinian lives.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The desecration of mosques, the burning of the Holy Quran, the storming of homes and the destruction of crops in the villages of Orif and Turmus Ayya by “Israeli” settler mobs that have the full protection of the government of the usurping entity are serious criminal acts that violate all religious, human and moral values. This is an insult to heavenly religions and a grave insult to the Arab and Islamic nations.

Hezbollah condemns and rejects insults against the Book of Allah, which constitute the peak of terrorism and racism, while undermining people's beliefs and freedom to worship.

We call on Islamic and Arab governments as well as human rights and international organizations to do everything to condemn this criminal act and take all steps to prevent any recurrences and stop settlers from carrying out similar terrorist acts in the future.