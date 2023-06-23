Iran Parliament Speaker Hails West Bank Operation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has praised the latest retaliatory operation by two Palestinian resistance fighters near an “Israeli” settlement in the occupied West Bank.

The Iranian official said the retaliatory operations have confounded the “Israeli” entity.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the resistance movement Hamas, and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Thursday.

The senior Iranian legislator pointed to the popular struggle of Palestinian groups for more than seven decades, describing resistance as the only way to victory.

“Palestinian groups have trodden the path of popular struggle thanks to the spirit of resistance and martyrdom, and in the meantime, Hamas is known to be the strongest established group. Accordingly, enemies are forced to reach out to others for negotiations and this is due to Hamas’ spirit of resistance,” Ghalibaf said.

The Iranian parliament speaker said dignity is formed in light of resistance, and that history shows anytime Palestinians have opted the path of negotiation and surrender to the “Israeli” entity and the United States, they have failed. However, Ghalibaf said, anyone who has strived, resisted and fought against the “Israeli” occupation has honorably emerged victorious.

“The entire Muslim nation is indebted to [the late founder of the Islamic Republic] Imam Khomeini, who taught us the spirit of transformation, revolution and resistance against hegemonic powers. He underlined that unity within the Islamic Ummah is paramount to victory,” Ghalibaf said, stating that Iranian officials pursue the same policy.

He also commended Palestinian retaliatory operations across the occupied West Bank, stating that the actions have stunned the “Israeli” entity’s regime and changed power equations in favor of the resistance front.