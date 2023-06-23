Hamas Leader: ‘Israeli’ Assassinations to No Avail, Entity Divided

By Staff, Agencies

The political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh stressed that “Israel’s” assassination campaign against resistance commanders is to no avail.

In an interview with Press TV, Haniyeh assured that the resistance is not to stop as “new leaders are born.”

Resistance, he added, is the only option for the Palestinian people against the occupying “Israeli” entity which, he said, is facing a deep division.

Haniyeh further underlined that the meeting of Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders in Tehran this week was a special development for the Palestinian resistance.

Haniyeh also said Palestinians are united in their battle against the “Israeli” entity.

“During ‘Israel’s’ recent war on Gaza, the armed wing of Hamas was at the forefront of battle and offered all the facilities at its disposal to the Islamic Jihad resistance movement,” he mentioned

He said relations between Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah are “very good,” adding there needs to be a united front against “Israel”.

In parallel, the Palestinian official paid tribute to Iran’s legendary anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, calling him a focal personality in supporting Palestine, who played a key role in creating a resistance front against the “Israeli” entity.

He said the Palestinian people have shown “Israel’s” relentless atrocities will only strengthen their resolve.

Meanwhile, Haniyeh underscored that “Israel” is on the decline both on the military front and within the occupied territories.

He reminded that “Israel” was in 1982 at the heart of the Lebanese capital Beirut, but now the regime’s forces dare not even cross the border with Gaza or enter Palestinian cities when people are on the streets.

The Palestinian official said divisions are rife within the “Israeli” entity and most “Israelis” are worried about their future in the occupied territories.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haniyeh said the ongoing rapprochement process between Iran and Saudi Arabia will benefit the entire region, adding it has already frozen the regional normalization process with “Israel”.

“A possible normalization between Iran and Egypt will also benefit the region,” he added.