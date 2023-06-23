No Script

US Senators Fear Iran Sanctions Relief, Introduce Bill Requiring Congressional Vote

9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A bill supported by 33 senators was reintroduced on Thursday to require congressional approval for any Iran sanctions relief.

The initiative dubbed “Iran Sanctions Relief Review Act” [ISRRA] is led by Senator Bill Hagery, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Banking Committees, and Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Supported so far by 33 senators, legislation comes amid growing concern the Biden Administration will use unwritten informal agreements to circumvent requirement for congressional review under US law,” Senator Hagery’s website said.

The proposed legislation would provide a “backstop” if the president “attempts to evade the legal requirements for congressional review” of any agreement related to Iran’s nuclear program.

The bill was first introduced in April 2021, when the Biden administration was close reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former president Donald Trump has withdrawn from in 2018.

