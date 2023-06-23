No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

  1. Home

US: Cluster Bombs would be Useful for Ukraine

US: Cluster Bombs would be Useful for Ukraine
folder_openUnited States access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon announced that Ukraine would benefit from US-supplied cluster munitions, claiming they would be effective against Russian fortifications as Kiev presses ahead with its counteroffensive.

Appearing for a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Thursday, Pentagon deputy Laura Cooper was asked whether 155-millimeter cluster bombs could help Ukraine to offset Russia’s “quantitative advantage in manpower, armor and artillery.”

“Our military analysts have confirmed that DPICMs would be useful especially against dug-in Russian positions on the battlefield,” Cooper said, referring to the cluster weapons by their formal name, Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions.

She added that the White House has been unable to meet Kiev’s repeated requests for the bombs due to “existing congressional restrictions” and “concerns about allied unity.”

Cluster bombs carry smaller explosive submunitions which are released in flight and scattered across a target area, typically used against personnel and lightly armored vehicles. However, due to their tendency to leave behind undetonated ‘duds’ – which can remain live in former conflict zones for decades – more than 120 nations have agreed to ban the weapon, including most NATO members.

While Washington has not joined the international Convention on Cluster Munitions, Congress passed a law in 2009 which prohibited exports of any cluster bombs with a ‘dud’ rate of more than 1%, which applies to most of the US stockpile. Though the measure effectively bans all foreign transfers of the weapon, President Joe Biden can waive the restriction at any time.

 

Russia ukraine UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US: Cluster Bombs would be Useful for Ukraine

US: Cluster Bombs would be Useful for Ukraine

9 hours ago
Titanic Sub Destroyed in Catastrophic Implosion, All Five Aboard Dead

Titanic Sub Destroyed in Catastrophic Implosion, All Five Aboard Dead

10 hours ago
Republican Lawmakers to FBI: Probe Biden’s Bribery with Ukraine

Republican Lawmakers to FBI: Probe Biden’s Bribery with Ukraine

one day ago
US: Pentagon Overestimates Value of Ukraine Military Aid by $6bn

US: Pentagon Overestimates Value of Ukraine Military Aid by $6bn

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 23-06-2023 Hour: 03:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot