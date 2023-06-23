“Herzliya” Settlers Befuddled by Large Explosion with Unknown Cause

By Staff, Agencies

A large, mysterious explosion in the central "Israeli" settlement of “Herzliya” on Thursday evening has confounded settlers, who reported hearing and feeling the blast to authorities.

The cause of the explosion in an unpopulated, sandy area in an industrial part of the "town" was not immediately known, but the blast left a crater in the ground, according to photos said to be of the site.

The explosion was heard across central region of the “Israeli” entity and the “Sharon” region, in cities like “Ramat Gan”, “Givatayim”, “Kiryat Ono”, “Hod Hasharon”, and “Rosh Ha’ayin”. The settlers in “Herzliya” reported an unusual odor following the blast and a substance in the air that caused a burning sensation in the eyes.

According to speculations, the possible source of the explosion could be old ammunition or reactive chemical substances.

“Herzliya” Mayor Moshe Fadlon was quoted by Army Radio as saying that the area was known to have explosives, and that a court instructed authorities to clear the area over six years ago. Fadlon didn’t specify the source of the explosives but said: “We are being careless and it’s going to cost us lives.”

“Everyone is busy with the [judicial] ‘reform’. This is a mountain full of explosives,” he said, linking the government’s focus on their controversial judicial overhaul to the lack of action to clear the area.

The “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] said there were no military operations in the area at the time of the explosion.

A source in the “Israel” Fire and Rescue Services told the entity’s Army Radio that authorities were still looking into the cause of the blast and put out a small fire that had broken out at the site. Sappers were on the scene to investigate, said the source.

An eyewitness told Ynet that the “horrific explosion,” which they thought was caused by an explosive device, “the whole area” was filled with black smoke.

“I was covered in sand, sand fell on my head. I could not see,” said the witness.

Another settler of the area told Channel 12 news the explosion was so strong he was knocked out of his chair.

“Everything smells like gunpowder, smells like there was a war right under my nose. The dogs are gone. It was heard all the way to Tel Aviv. I’m all shaking and I don’t know what to do with myself or where to go. God help me,” he said.