Head of Islamic Jihad Media Office: All Options Are Open to Prevent “Israel” From Encroaching on Palestinian Blood

By Al-Ahed News

The head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s [PIJ] media office, Daoud Shehab, confirmed that the commando operation in the "Eli" settlement near Ramallah was a natural response to the crimes of the "Israeli" occupation in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

Regarding the demands of some “Israeli” leaders to launch a military operation in the West Bank, Shehab said in an interview with al-Ahed News website, “These threats are the result of the sense of the extent of failure and impotence that the occupation has reached in the West Bank because of the Resistance's steadfastness.”

He added, “The [‘Israeli’] occupation announced about two years ago ‘Operation Break the Waves’, and set goals for it related to the elimination of the Resistance structure in the West Bank; further, the occupation sought the help of regional and international powers, led by the US, in order to pass plans to eliminate the presence of resistance in the West Bank.”

Shehab went on to say, “By carrying out its recent aggression on Gaza under the pretext of eliminating the leaders operating in the West Bank, and despite all that, the [‘Israeli’] occupation did not achieve security for the settlers and the army forces.”

“We say before the whole world, we will not abandon our responsibilities, and nothing can prevent us from exercising our right to defend ourselves and protect our people and our land,” he added.

Shehab stressed that the Unity of Fields was never a mere slogan, but rather a fighting doctrine of our people and their resistance fighters.

The Islamic Jihad leader confirmed that all options are open to prevent the enemy's encroachment on Palestinian blood.