Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

Iran FM Spox: Zionist Entity Shortening Its Lifespan

folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stressed that the Zionist entity is shortening its lifespan with the continuation of its crimes and acts of evil.

Referring to the recent developments in Palestine and the resistance of the Resistance groups against the aggression of the Zionist regime, Kanaani tweeted on Thursday, “They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind.”

“Resistance is the natural and legitimate response of the Palestinian nation against terrorism, occupation and apartheid,” he added.

According to Kanaani, the oppressed but resistant Palestinian nation will not leave organized terrorism and acts of evil by the Zionist entity unanswered.

“The Zionist regime shortens its lifespan with the continuation of its crimes and acts of evil,” he stressed.

