Palestinian Resistance: ‘Israeli’ Drone Attack Won’t Go Unpunished

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance groups have condemned a deadly “Israeli” drone strike in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, vowing that the entity must pay for the criminal act.

Hazem Qasem, spokesman of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, denounced the strike, which left three people martyred, as a “grave escalation” on Wednesday, saying the assassination of the Palestinian youths “will not go unpunished.”

For his part, senior Hamas leader Ismail Radwan said the use of drones in operations against Palestinians in Jenin is a “dangerous development,” calling on Palestinian resistance groups to intensify their resistance against the occupying entity in the area.

Abdul-Jawad al-Attar, one of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad movement, also said the resistance front will not remain silent in the face of the “Israeli” crimes and will continue to defend the Palestinian people.

This comes as the “Israeli” occupation martyred three Palestinians in a drone strike staged against a north-central West Bank village.

Additionally, the Jenin Battalion of Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades announced in a statement that the “Israeli” entity must pay for its “foolish decision” to target a number of fighters using drones.

“These assassinations will not weaken our resolve to confront the enemy, and the Zionist regime must pay for it,” it added.

On Wednesday, the “Israeli” military targeted a vehicle near the Al-Jalama checkpoint north of Jenin, accusing its occupants of belonging to a “terrorist cell.”

Describing the aftermath of the attack, Kamal Abu al-Roub, deputy governor of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, said there were “three dismembered bodies inside” the car, which he said had been hit by missiles.

The Jenin Battalion identified the three victims as Suhaib Adnan al-Ghul, 27, Ashraf Murad al-Saadi, 17, and Mohammad Bashar Owais, 28, all members of the Islamic Jihad.