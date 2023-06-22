No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

  1. Home

Palestinian Resistance: ‘Israeli’ Drone Attack Won’t Go Unpunished

Palestinian Resistance: ‘Israeli’ Drone Attack Won’t Go Unpunished
folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance groups have condemned a deadly “Israeli” drone strike in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, vowing that the entity must pay for the criminal act.

Hazem Qasem, spokesman of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, denounced the strike, which left three people martyred, as a “grave escalation” on Wednesday, saying the assassination of the Palestinian youths “will not go unpunished.”

For his part, senior Hamas leader Ismail Radwan said the use of drones in operations against Palestinians in Jenin is a “dangerous development,” calling on Palestinian resistance groups to intensify their resistance against the occupying entity in the area.

Abdul-Jawad al-Attar, one of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad movement, also said the resistance front will not remain silent in the face of the “Israeli” crimes and will continue to defend the Palestinian people. 

This comes as the “Israeli” occupation martyred three Palestinians in a drone strike staged against a north-central West Bank village.

Additionally, the Jenin Battalion of Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades announced in a statement that the “Israeli” entity must pay for its “foolish decision” to target a number of fighters using drones.

“These assassinations will not weaken our resolve to confront the enemy, and the Zionist regime must pay for it,” it added.

On Wednesday, the “Israeli” military targeted a vehicle near the Al-Jalama checkpoint north of Jenin, accusing its occupants of belonging to a “terrorist cell.”

Describing the aftermath of the attack, Kamal Abu al-Roub, deputy governor of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, said there were “three dismembered bodies inside” the car, which he said had been hit by missiles.

The Jenin Battalion identified the three victims as Suhaib Adnan al-Ghul, 27, Ashraf Murad al-Saadi, 17, and Mohammad Bashar Owais, 28, all members of the Islamic Jihad.

Israel Palestine jenin IslamicJihad

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinian Resistance: ‘Israeli’ Drone Attack Won’t Go Unpunished

Palestinian Resistance: ‘Israeli’ Drone Attack Won’t Go Unpunished

6 hours ago
“Israel” Plans 1000 New Settling Units in WB

“Israel” Plans 1000 New Settling Units in WB

9 hours ago
“Israeli” Military Murders 3 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank Drone Strike

“Israeli” Military Murders 3 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank Drone Strike

10 hours ago
“Israeli” Barbarism Continues: Teen Palestinian Girl Martyred, Ramage through Towns Injure Dozens

“Israeli” Barbarism Continues: Teen Palestinian Girl Martyred, Ramage through Towns Injure Dozens

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 22-06-2023 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot