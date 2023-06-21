“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” announced that there are still no direct flights between the entity and Saudi Arabia.

“Israeli” so-called “national” security advisor Tzachi Hanegbi admitted, “maybe next Hajj we'll be able to do it,” in an interview with local broadcaster Kan.

Last month, the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry stated that Tel Aviv and Riyadh were working together toward an agreement that would authorize direct flights between Tel Aviv and Jeddah.

“Israel’s” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced in May that he had made an official request to the Saudi kingdom.

A senior “Israeli” official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at the time that the closed talks, conducted under US mediation, had a 60% chance of reaching a positive conclusion.

According to a recent report by the New York Times, on Saturday, the US administration of President Joe Biden ramped up its efforts to secure a normalization between “Israel” and Saudi Arabia. “Biden has decided to go for it, and everyone in the administration now understands that the president wants this,” Martin Indyk, a former US ambassador to the entity, was quoted as saying.