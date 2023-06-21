“Israeli” Barbarism Continues: Teen Palestinian Girl Martyred, Ramage through Towns Injure Dozens

By Staff, Agencies

Sadil Turkman, 15, who was critically injured in the head by “Israeli” occupation forces’ bullets during Monday’s aggression on Jenin, succumbed Wednesday’s morning to her wounds.

Turkman is the seventh Palestinian to be martyred by the “Israeli” army during the raid on Jenin where also more than 90 people were injured, around 20 of them are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry also said 55-year-old Nasser Saleh Sanan, who was also injured in the head by “Israeli” occupation gunfire in a military assault on Jenin last month, succumbed Tuesday’s night to his wounds.

This comes as hundreds of “Israeli” settlers, protected by the Zionist entity’s forces, have rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, attacking native residents and vandalizing their property.

Palestinian security sources said the armed settlers hurled stones and set Palestinian cars, fields, homes and other property ablaze in Huwara and Beit Furik, al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Burin, all situated in Nablus Governorate on Tuesday night.

“Israeli” soldiers protected the violent Zionist settlers in face of possible resistance from the Palestinians who tried to defend themselves.

Nablus official Ghassan Daghlas said that during the violent raid, 34 Palestinians were wounded, most of them from tear gas, and at least 140 vehicles set ablaze, including an ambulance.

“Among those injured was a Palestinian journalist who was struck in the face by rocks,” he added, noting that “some of the Zionist settlers opened fire at the Palestinians, who had ventured out of their homes to confront the assailants.”

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property has long become routine in the occupied West Bank and rarely prosecuted by the Israeli regime.

A total of 172 Palestinians has been martyred in the occupied territories since the start of the year at the hands of the “Israeli” occupation forces.