Raisi: Power Equation Shifting in Favor of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed the Palestinian groups’ victories in its battles against the Zionist entity as a testimony to “Israel’s” fake deterrent capabilities.

Raisi further praised the fact that the resistance front continues to accumulate power in regional and international spheres.

In a meeting with the political bureau chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, he stressed that “The Palestinian resistance groups’ recent victories indicate that the resistance current has become stronger than ever while the enemies are stuck in the weakest position.”

“The resistance front’s victories also proved the fake image the Zionists sought to create of their self-proclaimed deterrence,” the Iranian president stated, noting that “Today, the resistance front is shifting the power equation and the circumstances in its own favor and against the hegemony current, not only in the occupied territories, but also in the region and even in the international arena.”

Stressing the need to maintain and promote unity among the resistance groups in Palestine, he added, “Even those that once sought negotiations and agreement with the Zionist regime and its sponsors have now deeply come to the conclusion that giving in to and negotiating with that regime is futile and the only possible way to deal with it is resistance.”

For his part, Ismail Haniyeh expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting the Palestinian nation and the cause of liberation of Al-Quds, saying the resistance front continues to gain momentum in Gaza, the West Bank, the 1948 occupied territories, and even among the friends and supporters of Palestine abroad.

He also noted that Hamas has gained an advanced level of power and resistance capabilities, saying the Palestinian groups engineered the recent 5-day war with the Zionist regime from a joint operation center which illustrates the close interaction, unity and coordination among the Palestinians.

“Palestine has turned into a part of the integrated and unified current of resistance across the region,” Haniyeh stated.