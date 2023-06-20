Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relation

Hezbollah praises the heroic confrontation of the Palestinian resistance fighters in Jenin and the qualitative operation in "Eli".

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the Zionist aggression against the Jenin [refugee] camp, and strongly condemns the brutal and barbaric actions carried out by the occupation forces against the Palestinian citizens and its repeated attacks on the camp and its surrounding.

Hezbollah praises the heroic response of the resistance fighters of Jenin and their mujahedeen brothers, who surprised the occupation forces, dealt them a painful blow and clashed with them for long hours before they were able to withdraw their burning vehicles from the battlefield.

Furthermore, Hezbollah commends the qualitative operation carried out by the heroic resistance fighters in the settlement of “Eli”, north of Ramallah, which led to the death of a number of Zionist soldiers and the wounding of others.

The confrontations yesterday [Monday] and today [Tuesday] have revealed the vigilance of the Palestinian resistance and its permanent presence to defend the Palestinian people and their sanctities. These confrontations further reveal the Palestinian Resistance’s ability to confront the methods of Zionist treachery and to teach the enemy lessons that will make them think carefully before committing new follies.

Hezbollah extends its greetings to the martyrs’ souls, wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded as well as victory and glory for our resilient Palestinian people.