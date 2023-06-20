4 “Israeli” Settlers Killed, 4 Others Injured in Heroic Palestinian Operation in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Four “Israeli” settlers have been killed and as many wounded in a retaliatory attack by Palestinians near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, a day after six Palestinians were martyred during a violent “Israeli” raid in Jenin.

“Israeli” media reported the casualties on Tuesday afternoon and said that the shooting operation was carried out by “two Palestinians” in a gas station near the “Israeli” settlement of “Eli”, located between the occupied West Bank cities of Nablus and Ramallah.

“Israeli” newspaper Jerusalem Post said the two Palestinians opened fire on a restaurant at the gas station on Highway 60 near “Eli”, leaving four “Israeli” settlers dead and four others wounded.

The newspaper added that one of the Palestinians was shot and martyred during an exchange of fire at the scene of the retaliatory operation.

The martyred Palestinian was identified as Muhannad Shehadeh, a member of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

In the meantime, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have assassinated the second Palestinian who was part of the shooting operation after two hours of fleeing the operation scene. The martyr has been identified as Khaled Mustafa Abd al-Latif Sabah from the village of Urif, southwest of Nablus.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the shooting attack was a “response to the crimes of the occupation in the Jenin camp yesterday and the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Separately, Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Selmi said the retaliatory operation was “a natural response to the escalating occupation crimes against the Palestinian people. Threats don’t frighten the Palestinian people.”

Six Palestinians were martyred on Monday when IOF troops carried out a raid in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Dozens of others were also wounded as IOF troops stormed the camp, backed by the rare use of helicopter gunships.

Meanwhile, Palestine's Shehab news agency confirmed the retaliatory operation near Ramallah and reported that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called for an emergency meeting to discuss the details of the Palestinian operation.

The news agency said the IOF declared a closed military zone in the “Eli” settlement for fear of further operations by the Palestinians.