Islamic Jihad chief: Iran Only Nation Daring to Openly Declare Support for Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has hailed Iran's unwavering support for Palestinians, insisting that the Islamic Republic remains the sole nation across the globe to openly advocate for Palestine and the anti-“Israeli” resistance.

Iran "dares to declare that it supports the Palestinian people and Palestinian resistance. No other country in the world takes such a stance so explicitly,” said Islamic Jihad’s Secretary General Ziad al-Nakhala during a Monday interview with the Tehran-based al-Alam Arabic language TV News network.

Nakhala, who led a Palestinian delegation to Iran last week, also pointed to a meeting in Tehran earlier in the day between senior officials of the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements and the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution’s Guards [IRGC] as “a testament to Tehran's support for the Palestinian resistance factions” that also “highlights [persisting] strong ties between Islamic Jihad, Hamas and the Islamic Republic.”

The remarks came as Director of Hamas Movement’s Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh also arrived in Tehran earlier in the day along with his accompanying delegation and held talks with Iran's Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], who described resistance as the most potent approach for bringing an end to over seven decades of the "Israeli" occupation of Palestine.

Nakhaleh went on to note that more officials from other resistance groups are due to arrive in Iran in the days ahead to join them, pointing out that leaders of the Resistance Axis will hold a meeting in Tehran to further assess the current situation in the occupied Palestine and adopt a joint position in their efforts to end the “Israeli” occupation.

He also described such gatherings as "ordinary" but emphasized that the strong presence of resistance leaders in Iran signals a "special" development.

It will relay "a message to the enemy, as well as the Palestinian nation that they [the people of Palestine] will not be left alone" in their struggle against the “Israeli” enemy, he added.

Nakhala went on to note that such gatherings "highlight the unity of the resistance axis against the ‘Israeli’ regime, insisting that the upcoming meeting will bring about "positive" repercussions in the region.

During his current visit to Iran, Nakhala has so far held talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials in the country.