Iran’s Raisi: Resistance Brings Palestinians Closer to Victory over “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi insists that acts of resistance by brave Palestinians have brought them ever closer to triumph over the occupying “Israeli” entity’s regime.

"With Jihad and resistance, we will approach victory day by day," the Iranian president further emphasize on Sunday in a meeting with visiting Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Ziad Nakhala, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Raisi also hailed the persisting struggle of the Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian resistance movements fighting the growing atrocities of “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] across occupied Palestine.

The Iranian president once again reiterated the Islamic Republic's support for the oppressed Palestinian nation and their "just cause," which he said "remains the cause of all Muslims."

He went on to call for more unity among the entire forces of different resistance factions.

Nakhala had previously met and held talks earlier in the week with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who lauded the latest victory of Islamic Jihad forces against the "Israeli" regime while reiterating that the growing power of Palestinian resistance groups is the key to forcing the occupying regime to its knees.

Nakhala, who arrived in Tehran last week, also met on Sunday Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who, for his part, praised the great achievements made by the Islamic Jihad in confronting the IOF troops during its five-day aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The “Israeli” aggression claimed the lives of more than 30 Palestinians civilians, including women and children and ended on May 13 following an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire deal.

Amir Abdollahian also underlined the significance to maintain unity among all Palestinian factions while warning against persisting "Israeli" plots to sow discord among them.

He also stressed that the "racist" “Israeli” regime is the "main source of insecurity and instability in the region," calling on Muslim nations to take "a coordinated and effective action to stop crimes against humanity committed by the "Israeli" entity against the oppressed people of Palestine and to defend the Islamic sanctuaries in al-Quds [Jerusalem]."

For his part, Nakhala briefed Iran's top diplomat on the latest developments across occupied Palestine, particularly the May battle dubbed "Revenge of the Free People."

He further expressed his appreciation for Iran's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and resistance forces.