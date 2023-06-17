Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO

By Staff, Agencies

The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is preparing to take “Israel's” NSO Group to court, accusing foreign governments of using the spyware to spy on her and forcing her into a “state of constant hyper-vigilance.”

Developed by the “Israeli” NSO Group, the Pegasus spyware, which can seize control of a smartphone's microphone and camera, hit global headlines when a leak in 2021 showed how governments used it to spy on critics, journalists, and NGOs.

Khashoggi's widow Hanan Elatr charges the NSO Group with negligence in selling its Pegasus spyware to adversarial foreign entities as well as breaking federal and Virginia hacking laws.

It is worth noting that the United States placed “Israel’s” spyware maker NSO Group on its list of restricted companies in 2021.

A 2021 report exposed that an NSO client targeted Elatr just a few months before her husband’s murder between November 2017 and April 2018. Khashoggi was brutally killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October of that year.

“We found the smoking gun on her phone,” cybersecurity expert Bill Marczak said as quoted by The Post.

Apple and Facebook’s owner Meta have both filed lawsuits against NSO Group for the usage of the Pegasus software on their products online.