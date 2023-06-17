No Script

“Israel” Attacks Anti-settlement Protesters in West Bank

folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces have attacked anti-settlement Palestinian protesters in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Clashes ensued after the forces attacked the protesters in the village of Beit 'Amra, which is located 12 kilometers southwest of the city of al-Khalil (Hebron), in the southern West Bank on Friday.

The troops targeted the demonstrators with rubber-coated steel bullets, teargas canisters, and sound grenades.

Dozens of Palestinians suffered injuries, including suffocation, during the standoff.

The “Israeli” entity has built over 230 settlements since its 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East Al-Quds. The settlements house more than 600,000 “Israeli” settlers.

Earlier in June, the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] strongly condemned the entity’s plans to build new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, urging international action to stop such schemes.

The ministers rejected the entity’s efforts to annex the settlements or impose its sovereignty over them, saying such efforts were against the resolutions adopted by international organizations, most notably the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

The resolution, which was adopted in December 2016, describes “Israeli” settlements in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds as “a flagrant violation under international law.”

 

 

Israel Palestine westbank

