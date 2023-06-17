No Script

IRG Member Martyred in W Iran

access_time 13 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

A member of Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] in Iran was martyred in clashes with counter-revolutionary elements in Marivan County in the western Kordestan province.

On Friday evening, clashes erupted between the IRG forces and counter-revolutionary elements.

According to the reports, the clash took place in the Kani Sanan and Darreh Tefi villages of Marivan county and left an IRG force martyred.

No further details have been reported on the incident.

