No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Saudi FM Due in Iran on Saturday

Saudi FM Due in Iran on Saturday
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will travel to Tehran on Saturday for talks with senior Iranian officials.

The top Saudi diplomat and his delegation will visit Tehran on June 17 to hold a series of talks with Iranian officials.

Sources had reported earlier that the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran will reopen during the ministerial visit to Iran.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia held a meeting in South Africa in early June to weigh plans for the full restoration of relations and broaden regional and economic cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions after seven years of estrangement.

Iran SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Saudi FM Due in Iran on Saturday

Saudi FM Due in Iran on Saturday

5 hours ago
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze

Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze

7 hours ago
Chinese, Palestinian Authority Presidents Pledge to Establish Strategic Partnership

Chinese, Palestinian Authority Presidents Pledge to Establish Strategic Partnership

8 hours ago
IOF Murder Palestinian Youth, Injure Two Others in Raid on Nablus

IOF Murder Palestinian Youth, Injure Two Others in Raid on Nablus

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 15-06-2023 Hour: 02:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot