Iran’s Raisi in Cuba after Venezuela, Nicaragua

By Staff, Agencies

On the final leg of a three-nation tour to Latin America, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to Cuba.

Raisi arrived in Havana on Wednesday night, after visiting Venezuela and Nicaragua.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian described Iran and Cuba as pioneers of development of regional convergence.

He further stressed that Iran and Cuba can provide opportunities for each other for presence in the coalitions formed in the two sides of the world.

“The focus of cooperation between Iran and Cuba would be on biotechnological, technical, medical and energy fields,” Amir Abdollahian stated.

In comments before commencing his tour on Monday, Raisi hailed the strategic ties between Iran and independent countries in Latin America, saying what the Islamic Republic has in common with them is the spirit of resistance against the hegemonic powers.