Chinese, Palestinian Authority Presidents Pledge to Establish Strategic Partnership

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing where they agreed to establish a strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the Wednesday meeting, Xi said this partnership will mark a new stage in their relations that will build on their past achievements and open up new prospects for the future.

China will work with Palestine to enhance their friendship and cooperation in all fields, he said, emphasizing that the two states are good friends and good partners who trust and support each other.

He said China has always firmly supported the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights.

"Facing unprecedented changes in the world and the new developments in the Middle East, China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Palestine, and work for a comprehensive, just, and durable solution of the Palestinian question at an early date," Xi said.

Xi also told Abbas that China is willing to play a positive role to help the Palestinians achieve internal reconciliation and resume talks with the “Israeli” entity’s regime, according to Chinese media reports.

"The fundamental solution to the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem [al-Quds] as its capital," Xi said, according to Chinese state media, referring to the so-called two-state solution for the Palestine conflict.

Authority becoming a full member of the United Nations, and said Beijing would continue to stand up for the Palestinian side in multilateral forums.

He added that the international community should provide more development assistance and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

The two presidents also signed several bilateral documents, including an economic and technological cooperation agreement.

Abbas arrived in Beijing on Monday for a three-day visit to meet with top Chinese leaders including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang.

Beijing has recently positioned itself as a mediator in the Middle East, brokering the restoration of ties in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Palestinian and “Israeli” officials that his country was ready to help negotiations based on the two-state solution.

Abbas and Xi also met on December 8, 2022, in Riyadh, where the two held talks on the sidelines of the first China-Arab States Summit. The Chinese president said at the time Beijing would continue supporting the Palestinian cause.

“No matter how the international and regional situation may change, China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people and will always stand with them,” Xi said then.