IOF Murder Palestinian Youth, Injure Two Others in Raid on Nablus

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have killed a Palestinian youth and injured two others during a military raid on the West Bank city of Nablus, amid rising violence in the occupied territories.

Citing local and medical sources, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported that IOF troops stormed the city early Thursday, triggering confrontations with Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society [PRCS] said that Khalil Yehya Anis was shot by IOF troops during the clashes, adding that two others were shot in the limbs and were taken to a hospital in Nablus, one in critical condition.

The occupation forces also raided the Rafidia neighborhood of Nablus, surrounding a four-story Palestinian-owned house and evicting its residents before demolishing it.

Hours later, IOF troops demolished the 150-square-meter home of Usama Tawil, who was arrested on February 13 for allegedly killing an “Israeli” soldier in the city, displacing his parents and sister.

IOF troops also fired tear gas canisters at Palestinians who gathered to protest the demolition.

According to PRCS, 170 people were treated at the scene after inhaling tear gas fired by the regime’s forces during the raid.

It also noted that one of its ambulances was hit by a tear gas canister and another was shot at by IOF troops to prevent it from reaching the area to evacuate the wounded.

Over the past months, the “Israeli” entity has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have targeted the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the occupied West Bank, where the regime’s forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against the occupation.

One of the goals of the entity’s raids on various locations across the West Bank has been to raze the structures that belong to the Palestinians, whom the regime accuses of killing “Israeli” settlers.

As a result of these attacks, over 160 Palestinians, including 28 children, have lost their lives and many others have been arrested in 2023.