Gallant Meets Austin in Europe after Netanyahu Blocks Ministerial Visits to Washington

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant will meet with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin in Belgium on Thursday after the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu banned his ministers from traveling to Washington on official business.

Netanyahu has yet to be invited to the White House, after six months in office, to meet US President Joe Biden who has explained his decision by citing concerns over the government’s push to the so-called ‘overhaul the judiciary’ in a manner considered by Washington as an assault on “Israel's democracy”.

Gallant and Austin will discuss Iran. According to “Israeli” reports, “the senior military officials will discuss strengthening the bilateral security cooperation and future joint military drills.”

“Gallant will also present Austin with evidence of the ‘growing Iranian involvement’ in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. He will express the position that American projection of strength in the region is vital to alert Iran of a credible military option in response to its continuing development of nuclear weapons.”